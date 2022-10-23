Nicolet National Bank Senior Spotlight: Jacob Calewarts, De Pere soccer

By Greg Bates

SPORTS EDITOR

Name: Jacob Calewarts

Parents: John and Cathy Calewarts

Activity: Soccer; in the spring he is looking at competing in either golf or track and field

Nicknames: Cali

Instagram: @Jac.Cal

Jacob competed in golf last spring. He’s planning to decide around February or March which spring sport he’ll go out for. Jacob has been playing varsity soccer for the last two years.



You were a Captain this season on the soccer team. What did that mean for you?

“I’m glad that my coaches and teammates selected me to be a leader, because I know that I can really push people and people respect me and listen to me.”



You said soccer has always been your sport. Why is that?

“I’m not the biggest, so basketball, football, those sports really didn’t go well for me. I’m really fast, so that helps. I’m just a normal soccer athlete pretty much.”



What do you like about soccer?

“I like running a lot. I like that there’s always action going on — there’s not a lot of stoppage like football and other sports, so I’m always playing. It’s just nice to stay moving.”



Are you looking at playing soccer in college?

“I was, but I don’t think I am anymore. My two schools are La Crosse, which doesn’t have a boys’ soccer team, and Milwaukee, which is really, really high level (Division I).”

Why is your choice down to those two schools?

“La Crosse is just beautiful. There’s so much there and it’s just really, really nice. Business, they have a nice business school. I kind of want to do that. Same with Milwaukee, I have a lot of family there, and the city’s really nice.”



What would you like to do business-wise?

“I’m not quite sure yet, but there’s always the option, my dad owns Lizer Lawn Care, so I could always buy that from him.”



What have you learned from your dad, who’s succeeded in the business world?

“He teaches me everything. Any business idea or anything that he has, he always talks to me about it and tells me what he’s doing, how to make it better and all that.”



You love to travel. What’s the coolest place you’ve been to?

“I’d say the Dominican Republic and Hawaii, probably.”



What do you like about Hawaii?

“Hawaii was just so nice. Everything about Hawaii’s nice. Honolulu, the city, is so cool and all the historic stuff with Pearl Harbor.”



Do you like to travel with family or friends?

“I mainly travel with my family, but friends a little more, but that’s to closer places. Every year, we pretty much go to Mexico or Dominican or somewhere down there with my extended family.”

Where are you going for spring break in 2023?

“This coming March we are going to Puerto Vallarta in Mexico for my senior spring break.”

What do you like to do away from school and sports?

“I like hanging out with my friends. We play a lot of basketball, Spikeball, just a lot of like outdoors games. I like watching movies. I watch a lot of movies all the time. And video games, I’d say, too.”

What’s your favorite professional sport?

“I like basketball the most, to be honest.”

The Bucks are your favorite team. Why is that?

“They’re the home team and I love Giannis. He’s just such a great guy.”

What’s the most important thing in your life right now?

“I’m saying right now my family.”

Is there a quote that’s stuck with you through the years that someone said to you?

“I don’t know if this is really a quote, but I always try to play like it’s going to be my last game, because you never know. I’ve had injuries, and any of these games, if I get injured it could be my last game ever.”



You Tore your ACL freshman year. What did you learn from that injury?

“I learned that I have a lot more determination than I think and it really helped me get through COVID, too, being able to be focused on something. It taught me to just keep my head down and work.”

What kept you occupied when you were recovering from the ACL and couldn’t do much?

“My dad has a greenhouse as well, and I’d just sit in there and plant plants, because I couldn’t walk much.”

If you could be someone for a day, who would it be?

“Probably Giannis. I would really want to play in an NBA game. It just looks so fun. It would just be cool to see what he goes through — a day in the life.”

Have you ever collected trading cards?

“Yes. I love collecting cards. It’s actually one of my hobbies as well.”

You collect primarily basketball and football cards. Do you have a favorite player or team to collect?

“I like some of the Rookies this year and last year like Najee Harris for the Steelers, he’s fun. And AJ Dillon, too. My dad did some work for him, so I got some stuff from him.”