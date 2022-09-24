Nicolet National Bank Senior Spotlight: Hailey Novitski, Green Bay Preble cross country, basketball, track and field

By Greg Bates

Sports Editor

Name: Hailey Novitski

Parents: Trish and Paul Novitski

Activities: Cross country, basketball and track and field

Instagram: @HaileyNovitski

As a three-sport athlete every year of her high school career, Hailey is one busy girl. She made it to state in cross country as a sophomore and hopes to make it back this season.

You’re juggling three sports and don’t have much time off. How do you do it?

“I definitely always have something going on, even throughout the summer and I just have to find a good balance of training with running and basketball. It’s definitely super busy, but I manage my time pretty well.”

Now that you’re a senior, have you figured out how to best manage your time between athletics and academics?

“When COVID happened, it was kind of nice at first to have a break from everything, because it was pretty busy. But after everything got back to normal again, it was nice and I was just glad to be busy again.”

What is your busiest time?

“I would say probably fall because it’s going into all three of my seasons, I guess. We start open gyms and everything goes right away.

Favorite sport you compete in and why?

“I would definitely say track. I just like the variety of different events and just the atmosphere at the meets.”

You’ve had a really good start to the season with cross country. What’s been the key to your success?

“Definitely my teammates. Everyone pushing each other and working together. It’s the strongest team I’ve been on in my high school career. It’s just nice having everyone at practice pushing each other.”



Cross country is known as an individual sport. How is it different for you than basketball?

“Basketball you’re competing more for a spot for playing time and cross country everyone gets to run, everyone gets to do their part and the times don’t lie. However fast you run, that’s your position.”



You’ve placed first in two meets this season. Are you surprised at how well you’ve finished?

“I guess I’m kind of surprised. I’m on a comeback from last year. I got injured kind of throughout the year last year and I’m just happy to be back and better than last year.”

Are you looking at competing in athletics in college?

“I don’t think so.”



Will that be difficult for you going from competing in three sports to none?

“It’s going to be hard. I think it will be nice to have the break, but I’m going to miss the competitive nature a lot.”

Why don’t you think you’ll compete in college athletics?

“I’m looking more into the best school I can get into and I’m hoping to go to Madison.”



How far along are you in the college process?

“I did just submit my applications a couple of weeks ago and I started getting a couple of acceptance letters. Madison’s my goal.”

Does UW have specific programs you’re interested in?

“Yeah, I’m hoping to go into physical therapy, so majoring in kinesiology.”

What do you like to do away from athletics?

“Just spend time with my family and friends. I was pretty busy during the summer working at Bay Beach.”

What do you do out at Bay Beach?

“You have to be 18 to operate rides, which I’m not yet, I pretty much sold tickets and then just worked in food areas. … Most of my friends work out there, so it’s just nice to be around them the whole time.”

Do you like to travel and what are your favorite spots you really like?

“Yes. Anything tropical, but my favorite is definitely Mexico. I’ve been there twice — Cancun both times.”

What’s the most important thing in your life right now?

“Definitely running. It’s like a nice break for me from school and just life in general. It’s a stress reliever for me.”

What’s your favorite sport you don’t compete in?

“I would say golf.”

What’s your favorite course to play?

“Probably Royal St. Patrick’s (in Wrightstown).”

What do you usually shoot for nine holes?

“I was a little spotty, but I would say I usually shoot in the low 50s.”

What’s a quote that’s stuck with you through the years?

“It’s kind of funny, but my mom before every race, one thing she says to me is, ‘Run fast.’”

Favorite professional sport?

“Definitely NFL football. I’ve just been a big Packers fan since I was younger, going to all the games with my dad.”

What do you want to take away from your senior year and accomplish?

“As far as running, I’m really hoping to get the whole team to stay together. Then as for academically, I’m hanging onto my 4.0, so I’m hoping to get through the year with that.”