Nicolet National Bank Senior Spotlight: Alli Wettstein, De Pere basketball and soccer

By William Soquet

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Name: Allison Wettstein

Parents: Amy and Jeff Wettstein

Activities: Basketball and soccer

Instagram: @alliwettstein

Allison — who goes by Alli — is a guard/forward for the Redbirds girls’ basketball team; she is averaging over eight points per game this season. Alli is also a four-year varsity member of the Redbirds girls’ soccer team, playing center defender.

How is the basketball season going so far?

“It’s going well. We’re a young team, so we’re running into some struggles this year, but we’re pushing through them and we’re growing really fast, so that’s cool.”

How important is it to be a leader on a young team?

“Being one of two seniors, it’s really important for me and Alaina (Tripp) to step up and lead all the other girls since we’ve been here the longest. All the other girls look up to us because we know what we’re talking about and it’s all new to them. So it’s important that we show them what to do so that we can all grow together and grow as one team.”

Is your role as a player the same or different in years past?

“This year, I’ve had to look to score a lot more than I have in past years, since we don’t have big Division I Athletes to rely on like we had last year. So definitely step up in the scoring, Offensive area.”

De Pere went to state last year as a team. How was the experience?

“The state experience last year was really cool for me. We got to practice at St. Norbert, and we had a bunch of fun activities spread out throughout the whole state week. The game was super cool to play at the Resch. It was definitely a surreal experience for us as a team.”

How is the girls’ soccer team looking this year?

“It’s looking good. We have a lot of returning girls, even though we lost a big bunch. We’re hoping that we can win conference again and make another state run.”

What would be a good season for you personally?

“A good senior season would be making it through being healthy and having a bunch of fun. But also winning conference and making it to state.”

Have you been injured before?

“I Tore my ACL my sophomore year, which took me out of my sophomore soccer season and part of junior basketball season.”

How was the recovery process?

“It was about nine months. I came in Midway through the season, I think I played in seven games, including the state game.”

If you had to choose between basketball and soccer, which one would you choose?

“I’ve been playing both since I was really young, but if I had to go with one, I would go with soccer. I enjoy it a little more, and I’m better at soccer than I am at basketball.”

Where is your go-to place for food after a game?

“For both basketball and soccer teams, we always go to Graystone Ale House.”

What do you usually eat for breakfast?

“Every morning before school and even on the weekends, I have a bagel. My favorite flavor is cinnamon raisin.”

What do you watch in your free time?

“Right now my favorite show is probably Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix, but I just finished watching the World Cup since the Finals were last weekend.”

Do you see any role models in the World Cup?

“I just watch it for the fun of being a soccer fan, But a Women’s role model would be Mallory Pugh, who is on the US Women’s national soccer team.”

Do you have any pets?

“I have a yellow lab named Kalli, She’s my only dog.”

Are you more of a summer person or a winter person?

“Definitely a summer person!”

What are some of your hobbies?

“My family and I travel a lot, and I like to hang out with my friends. We go to dinner and do a bunch of fun activities together.”

What is your favorite vacation spot?

“My family went to Alaska this summer, that was cool. We got to see lots of mountains and lots of wildlife.”

What extracurriculars are you in?

“I’m in National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Key Club, Dream Team, Link Crew, Women Inspiring Women and there’s probably a couple I’m missing.”

What is your favorite subject in school?

“My favorite subject is science because I like Biology and I want to go into the medical field.”

What do your plans after high school look like?

“I’m going to go to a four-year college and get an undergraduate degree in biology, but I don’t know where yet.”

What do you want to do with a Biology degree?

“I want to become a physician’s assistant.”