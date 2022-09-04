Nicodemus hat trick Sparks BCC boys soccer team | News, Sports, Jobs

HUNTINGDON — Seth Nicodemus picked up a hat trick for the Blair County Christian boys soccer team Friday afternoon in a 9-1 win over Calvary Christian Academy in high school action.

Jared Nicodemus and Mason Andre each added two goals for BCC (1-0). Paiton Zimmerman scored the Lone goal for Calvary.

SCORE BY HALVES

Blair Christian 4 5 — 9

Calvary Christian 1 0 — 1

First Half: BCC–S. Nicodemus (unassisted), :59; BCC–S. Nicodemus (unassisted), 1:22; BCC–J. Nicodemus (Snyder), 7:48; BCC—Andre (Hileman), 9:16; CCA–Zimmerman (unassisted), 27:08

Second Half: BCC–S. Nicodemus (unassisted), 44:13; BCC–Andre (J. Marucci), 61:58; BCC to C. Dull (Hollis, 64:08; BCC–J. Nicodemus (unassisted), 64:42; BCC–Grissinger (A. Dull), 72:41.

Records: Blair County Christian (1-0), Calvary Christian Academy (0-1)

Moore shines for GC

JOHNSTOWN — Isaac Moore scored four goals to lead the Great Commission boys soccer team to an 11-3 win at Johnstown Christian in high school action.

Aaron Kurty added three goals for the Bears, who improved to 2-0. Johnstown is 0-1.

SCORE BY HALVES

Great Commission 6 5 — 11

Johnstown Christian 1 2 — 3

First Half: GC–Moore (unassisted), 2:00; GC–Moore (Summers), 4:00; JC–Freeman (penalty kick), 7:00; GC–Moore (unassisted), 15:00; GC–Moore (J. Moore), 5 p.m.; GC–Kurty (Higgins), 18:00; GC–J. Moore (Summers), 27:00

Second Half: GC–Kurty (Michael), 41:00; GC–Higgins (unassisted), 47:00; GC–Higgins (unassisted), 50:00; GC–Summers (Michael), 55:00; JC–DiGuardi (unassisted), 57:00; GC–Kurty (unassisted), 58:00; JC–Habacker (DiGuardi), 68:00.

Records: Great Commission (2-0), Johnstown Christian (0-1)

Game-winner for Wisor

HUNTINGDON — Lilyahna Wisor scored the game-winning goal with 2:28 left in the game as Blair County Christian beat Calvary Christian Academy of Huntingdon, 2-1, in girls soccer.

Melanie Gross Assisted on the game-winner for BCC (1-0). Kya Kuhstos scored CCA’s lone goal.

SCORE BY HALVES

Blair Christian 1 1 — 2

Calvary Christian 1 0 — 1

First Half: CC–Kuhstos (Suttles), 29:25; BCC–Dull (Yingling), 32:42

Second Half: BC–Wisor (Gross), 87:32

Records: Blair County Christian (1-0), Calvary Christian Academy (0-1)

Moyer nets a hat trick

JOHNSTOWN — Kelsey Moyer had a hat trick for Great Commission in its 5-3 loss to Johnstown Christian in girls soccer.

SCORE BY HALVES

Great Commission 1 2 — 3

Johnstown Christian 2 3 — 5

First Half: GC — Moyer (unassisted), 5:00; JC–Hostellar (unassisted), 6:00; JC–Hostellar (unassisted), 19:00

Second Half: GC–Moyer (unassisted), 61:00; JC–Hostellar (unassisted), 62:00; GC–Moyer (unassisted), 68:00; JC–Speigler (unassisted), 72:00; JC–Hostellar (unassisted), 75:00

Records: Great Commission (1-1), Johnstown Christian (1-1)

AAHS tennis falls

LANCASTER — The Altoona girls tennis team fell to 3-1 Friday afternoon, losing at Manheim Township, 5-0, in high school action.

SINGLES: 1, Kurtz, MT, def. Stevens, 6-4, 6-4; 2, Miller, MT, def. Caputo, 6-2, 6-0; 3, Miller, MT, def. Graham, 6-4, 7-5.

DOUBLES: 1, Sanchez-Lamichane, MT, def. Koehle-Irwin, 6-1, 6-3; 2, Sanchez-Conte, MT, def. McMinn-Swain, 6-4,6-1.

Records: Altoona (3-1).