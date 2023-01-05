Nico Iamaleava’s Spring Formula For Tennessee Football

The Orange Bowl put quarterback Joe Milton in the driver’s seat for the starting job. Milton has the physical tools and arm talent to become a high-level SEC starter but had never weathered the Storm until Friday.

Milton was efficient and played mistake-free football. Things weren’t always perfect, but he made several dazzling throws and played one of his best games with the Volunteers.

Furthermore, head coach Josh Heupel’s system is extremely quarterback friendly. Despite Milton’s inconsistencies, he tossed ten touchdowns with no interceptions this season.

