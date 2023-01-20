Nico Iamaleava Set to Star in Polynesian Bowl Representing Tennessee Football

The Polynesian Bowl Highlights some of the top players in America. Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava and wide receiver Cameron Seldon will play in the game, giving Volunteer fans a chance to see them on the biggest stage.

Each carries their own objectives into the game. This is Iamaleava’s first chance to command a complete group of P5 football players, an essential task for a quarterback expecting playing time.

