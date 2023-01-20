Nico Iamaleava Set to Star in Polynesian Bowl Representing Tennessee Football

The Polynesian Bowl Highlights some of the top players in America. Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava and wide receiver Cameron Seldon will play in the game, giving Volunteer fans a chance to see them on the biggest stage.

Each carries their own objectives into the game. This is Iamaleava’s first chance to command a complete group of P5 football players, an essential task for a quarterback expecting playing time.

While it is only an all-star game, it would be interesting to see Iamaleava command a group of elite players. Meanwhile, Seldon gets another chance to see elite defensive backs.

While it should be an opportunity for them to celebrate their accomplishments, Tennessee fans should watch this with a watchful eye. While Seldon may not get many snaps in 2022, he should compete well in spring practice.

Iamaleava hopes to see the field in 2023, as he is currently battling with Joe Milton for the starting job. On3 recently ranked him as the No. 1 player in his class, the only recruiting service that did that.

How To Watch The Polynesian Bowl

Gameday: Friday, January 20th, 2023.

9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Künuiäkea Stadium (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Künuiäkea Stadium (Honolulu, Hawaii) Live stream is fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

