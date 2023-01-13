Nico Iamaleava Ranked No. 2 2023 Quarterback, Represents Tennessee Football

While quarterback Nico Iamaleava is a Consensus five-star recruit, no recruiting service had him as the top 2023 signal caller. While SI All-American continued that trend, they also gave him one of the highest rankings of any outlet.

They released their postseason rankings on Wednesday morning, and Iamaleava came in as the No. 4 players. He was the No. 2 quarterback, second to UCLA’s Dante Moore, who finished as the No. 1 overall player.

