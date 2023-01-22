Nico Iamaleava Dominates Polynesian Bowl, Represents Tennessee Football

Tennessee got a glimpse of its future on Friday evening. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava participated in the Polynesian Bowl, one of the many all-star games designed to showcase college football’s future.

Iamaleava brought home Offensive MVP honors, but his successes went beyond hardware. He was a consummate professional all week who somehow surpassed social media fame.

While he’s one of the flashier quarterbacks in America, Iamaleava showed that he could be a consistent presence for an offense. In interviews, he appeared poised and mature while he showed his dazzling talent on the field.

