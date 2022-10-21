Nicky Anosike is getting back to basketball by training youth athletes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – New mother and Lady Vol for Life, Nicky Anosike, is looking forward to getting back on the court, this time to help young basketball players develop their skills.

“Everyone knows my pregnancy was really difficult. I was in the hospital for two and a half months, and almost lost a baby, but they’re both here things just came full circle. They’re both completely healthy and they’re best friends. I know I love basketball and want to be around the game. I know I miss it so much, and so this is just my opportunity to get back into it,” shared Anosike.

The mother of two said she is in a phase of finding herself again while being a wife, mother, and former basketball coach.

She said the basketball court has always been a place for her to reset, that’s why she will now be training young athletes at Triple F Elite Sports and Training in Knoxville.

Currently, she’s looking to build up her clientele.

“Here I’ll be doing training. I’ll be training Youth Athletes from 7-13 years old, and I’m just looking to gain clientele right now. I just started last week so I don’t have many clients, but I’m just passionate about training young athletes,” said Anosike.

Anosike said she is grateful to be part of the Lady Vol family, and she credits them for helping her through a difficult time.

“The Lady Vol family has been amazing to me when I was a player and when I was pregnant and now that I’m a mom. Every woman deserves to have a community like this, and I wish everyone did have a community like the Lady Vol family. I’m just lucky to be a part of it,” shared Anosike.

To sign your child up for training from Anosike and to learn more about Triple F Elite Sports and Training, click here.

