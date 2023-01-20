Nicklas Backstrom Records 750th Career Assist on Sonny Milano Goal

Nicklas Backstrom only recently returned to the Washington Capitals’ lineup, but the former first-round pick has already made an impact. And in the Caps’ first visit to Mullett Arena in Arizona, the 35-year old center reached a milestone number in helpers.

By recording the secondary assist on a goal by linemate Sonny Milano in the second period of the team’s game against the Arizona Coyotes, Backstrom notched the 750th helper of his NHL career.

Sonny Milano tucks Wilson’s cross-crease pass home to double Washington’s lead to 2!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/upy7hcntlh — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) January 20, 2023

Backstrom Ranks third in the league in assists (and is the Capitals’ franchise Assists leader) since Entering the NHL in 2007, behind only Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby and Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane.

Since his NHL debut on Oct. 5, 2007, Backstrom Ranks third in the NHL in assists (Sidney Crosby: 776; Patrick Kane: 751). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 20, 2023

Backstrom now has three assists in six games since returning to the lineup.