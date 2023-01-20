Nicklas Backstrom Records 750th Career Assist on Sonny Milano Goal

Nicklas Backstrom only recently returned to the Washington Capitals’ lineup, but the former first-round pick has already made an impact. And in the Caps’ first visit to Mullett Arena in Arizona, the 35-year old center reached a milestone number in helpers.

By recording the secondary assist on a goal by linemate Sonny Milano in the second period of the team’s game against the Arizona Coyotes, Backstrom notched the 750th helper of his NHL career.

Backstrom Ranks third in the league in assists (and is the Capitals’ franchise Assists leader) since Entering the NHL in 2007, behind only Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby and Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane.

Backstrom now has three assists in six games since returning to the lineup.

About Michael Fleetwood

Michael Fleetwood was born into a family of diehard Capitals fans and has been watching games as long as he can remember. He was born the year the Capitals went to their first Stanley Cup Final, and is a diehard Caps fan, the owner of the very FIRST Joe Beninati jersey and since then, has met Joe himself. Michael joined the NoVa Caps team in 2015, and is most proud of the growth of the NoVa Caps community in that time. An avid photographer, Michael resides in VA.

