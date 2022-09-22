Nickelodeon NFL NVP: Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa joins star-studded list with Week 2 award
With the return of football comes the return of the Emmy Award-nominated show “NFL Slimetime,” which will air every Wednesday on Nickelodeon at 7 pm (ET/PT). During this half-hour entertainment experience, you can see “Nick-ified Slimelights,” the “Best Play Ever” — showcasing the standout play of the week, and of course, the Weekly NVP, which is Nickelodeon’s Most Valuable Player award.
Young Dylan and CBS Sports Analyst and former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson return to host the 23 episodes of “NFL Slimetime” this season, but also add a new teammate in Mia Burleson, who will conduct the “Big Time, Big Facts” segment, which offers kid-friendly game notes and fun facts on upcoming NFL matchups. Dylan Schefter, George Johnston IV and Lincoln Loud will make appearances as well.
“NFL Slimetime” will also have interviews with some of the league’s biggest stars, celebrity guest picks, youth football spotlights and more. All episodes of “NFL Slimetime” will be available for viewing on Paramount+ the following day after they are broadcast live.
Historical list of winners:
2020 WC Game – QB Mitchell Trubisky
Season 1 of ‘Slimetime’
Week 1: QB Kyler Murray
Week 2: QB Tom Brady
Week 3: K Justin Tucker
Week 4: QB Dak Prescott
Week 5: QB Josh Allen
Week 6: RB Derrick Henry
Week 7: WR Ja’Marr Chase
Week 8: QB Mike White
Week 9: OLB Josh Allen
Week 10: QB Patrick Mahomes
Week 11: RB Jonathan Taylor
Week 12: RB Leonard Fournette
Week 13: QB Justin Herbert
Week 14: TE George Kittle
Week 15: DL Christian Wilkins
Week 16: QB Joe Burrow
Week 17: WR Ja’Marr Chase
Week 18: WR Deebo Samuel
2021 Wild-Card Game: QB Dak Prescott
2021 Divisional round: Bills offense
2021 AFC Championship: QB Patrick Mahomes
Burrow NVP of NVPs (awarded during the off week before Super Bowl LVI) – QB Joe Burrow
Season 2 of ‘Slimetime’
Week 1: WR Justin Jefferson
Week 2: QB Tua Tagovailoa