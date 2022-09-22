Nickelodeon NFL NVP: Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa joins star-studded list with Week 2 award

With the return of football comes the return of the Emmy Award-nominated show “NFL Slimetime,” which will air every Wednesday on Nickelodeon at 7 pm (ET/PT). During this half-hour entertainment experience, you can see “Nick-ified Slimelights,” the “Best Play Ever” — showcasing the standout play of the week, and of course, the Weekly NVP, which is Nickelodeon’s Most Valuable Player award.

Young Dylan and CBS Sports Analyst and former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson return to host the 23 episodes of “NFL Slimetime” this season, but also add a new teammate in Mia Burleson, who will conduct the “Big Time, Big Facts” segment, which offers kid-friendly game notes and fun facts on upcoming NFL matchups. Dylan Schefter, George Johnston IV and Lincoln Loud will make appearances as well.

“NFL Slimetime” will also have interviews with some of the league’s biggest stars, celebrity guest picks, youth football spotlights and more. All episodes of “NFL Slimetime” will be available for viewing on Paramount+ the following day after they are broadcast live.

Historical list of winners:

2020 WC Game – QB Mitchell Trubisky

Season 1 of ‘Slimetime’

Week 1: QB Kyler Murray

Week 2: QB Tom Brady

Week 3: K Justin Tucker

Week 4: QB Dak Prescott

Week 5: QB Josh Allen

Week 6: RB Derrick Henry

Week 7: WR Ja’Marr Chase

Week 8: QB Mike White

Week 9: OLB Josh Allen

Week 10: QB Patrick Mahomes

Week 11: RB Jonathan Taylor

Week 12: RB Leonard Fournette

Week 13: QB Justin Herbert

Week 14: TE George Kittle

Week 15: DL Christian Wilkins

Week 16: QB Joe Burrow

Week 17: WR Ja’Marr Chase

Week 18: WR Deebo Samuel

2021 Wild-Card Game: QB Dak Prescott

2021 Divisional round: Bills offense

2021 AFC Championship: QB Patrick Mahomes

Burrow NVP of NVPs (awarded during the off week before Super Bowl LVI) – QB Joe Burrow

Season 2 of ‘Slimetime’

Week 1: WR Justin Jefferson

Week 2: QB Tua Tagovailoa