Nickel Plate Arts to partner with county on squirrel Stampede • Current Publishing

Nickel Plate Arts is partnering with Hamilton County for the 200th Squirrel Stampede.

The Noblesville organization is hosting a series of events with different art opportunities, including free ceramic squirrels that can be picked up at its center, 107 S. 8th St. Kiln Creations, a Pottery studio at 60 N. 9th St. in Noblesville, has also placed 300 clay mold squirrels with paint across Hamilton County.

“Kiln Creations is overjoyed to be the purveyor of fine ceramic squirrels here in Hamilton County,” said Louise Blazucki, owner of Kiln Creations. “Here’s to hoping these sweet ceramic stand-ins act as a Talisman and protect your crop and home from being overrun by their furry counterparts.”

Nickel Plate Arts is also giving away free ceramic squirrels at its campus with a limit of one per family. Those who are interested are asked to either attend a squirrel-related event, take a picture with a real squirrel or window cling, bring a receipt from a local restaurant or dance the Squirrel Stomp for a Nickel Plate Arts staff member.

If individuals want to learn how to do the Squirrel Stomp, local choreographer Gabrielle Morrison will be available from 6:30 to 7:30 pm Sept. 30 at Primeval Brewing, 960 Logan St., Noblesville. Patrons can also listen, dance and celebrate squirrels with local rock band The Dead Squirrels from 7 to 10 pm that evening.

For more on the Great Squirrel Stampede, visit visithamiltoncounty.com/squirrel.