Nickel Plate Arts’ Stephenson Showcase featuring winter works by Mark Rouse

Nickel Plate Arts has announced the December Stephenson Showcase, which will feature artist Mark Rouse. His works are on display through Dec. 31.

Rouse’s work coincides with the beginning of the winter season; the artist says he loves the snow and the visual changes it creates. The effect on textures, colors, and the physicality of objects is what inspires him to create.

“I was in college during the Blizzard of 1978, and I remember what it was like when the snow was coming down and you couldn’t see much of anything,” Rouse says.

This concept inspired a small series called “Blizzards 1, 2, 3,” which will be Featured in this exhibit and is a new style for Rouse. He will be removing his digital elements and focusing solely on acrylics.

“This is going to be a different way of looking at [my art for] people who know my work,” Rouse said. “Like the Blizzard of ’78, these paintings will be almost entirely white, and the images are going to be textured. The texture will give a clue as to what they are a picture of. Snow changes the Outlook on things” – and that is something that inspired the artwork Featured in his exhibit.

Making his own impasto paste, he will create a completely white painting that is rich with texture. Then, using different shades of white and a little sparkle, he will do an Acrylic pour from top to bottom to give the air of snow coming down. Acrylic pouring is also new to Rouse, having only experimented one other time with smooth and circular surfaces.

“I’m anxious to see how this works. I’m going to play a bit with glitter to see what it does – but I’m guessing it will enhance the image,” he said.

While these new artistic experiments will be featured in his exhibit, Rouse’s signature mixed media style will still be included.

“Instead of aiming Mostly for things that people hadn’t seen before, I want people to see what I love. The mixed media that I do allows me to do that relatively quickly,” he said.

Most importantly, he says he wants his exhibit to be fun – taking the viewer back to looking at things differently, covered in a magical layer of snow. Come take a stroll through Snow Globe and see what Rouse loves in his winter wonderland of art.

See the full Snow Globe exhibit in the Stephenson House from noon to 5 pm Wednesday through Friday, and from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturdays.

Meet Rouse at his free public reception from 2 to 5 pm on Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Stephenson House on the Nickel Plate Arts campus in Noblesville.

About Nickel Plate Arts

