Nickel Plate Arts plans Valentine’s Day events • Current Publishing

Nickel Plate Arts in Noblesville plans to hold Valentine’s Day events Feb. 11 and 14 with crafts and activities for all ages.

The organization will host its “Valentine’s Day For All” event that goes hand-in-hand with the Nickel Plate Arts Judge Stone House gallery for the month of February, Temptation: In Words & Pictures, which features the most tempting subject matter ranging from the Delicious to the risque of writers, poets, painters, Potters and more.

“Valentine’s Day is no ‘Hallmark holiday’ on our campus,” said Nickel Plate Arts Director Ailithir McGill. “Instead, you’ll fall in love with quirky, art-infused events and activities.”

Nickel Plate Arts invites the public to attend Second Saturday Feb. 11 for Valentine’s Day inspired family crafts. Deanna Leonard from Caravan Classes will host a 3D Love Bird craft designed for all ages at Nickel Plate Arts’ campus, 107 S. 8th St.

Mini geometric heart Canvas take-home kits will be available for sale starting Feb. 8, officials said. On Valentine’s Day, the public can participate in date night activities from 6 to 9 pm at Nickel Plate Arts, Caravan Classes, Two Paddle Press, Gal’s Guide Library and Vintage Adventures with maps available at Nickel Plate Arts or the Lacy Building, 848 Logan St ..

On Nickel Plate Arts’ campus, the public can listen to the music of Conversation Pieces, complete craft activities hosted by two local artists and enjoy Desserts from Debbie’s Daughter. Artist Margot Bogue will guide adults in the creation of beautiful paper flowers, while artist Sue Payne will teach couples how to felt wool and make an ornament together, officials said.

Downtown Noblesville Featured activities will include creating 3-D hearts from material found at Caravan Classes, painting landscape hearts at Vintage Adventures (located in the Community Room in the South Alley), entwining Valentine’s Day messages with yarn hearts at Gal’s Guide Library and printing messages on hearts with Two Paddle Press.

Valentine’s Day For All events

Nickel Plate Arts, along with its partners and other local businesses, will host various events and activities for Valentine’s Day For All. The events are open to the public.

February 11: Nickel Plate Arts Second Saturday event featuring Valentine’s crafts for all, 10 am to 5 pm

February 14: Nickel Plate Arts Valentine’s Day For All6 to 9 p.m

February 14: Live Poetry reading, love Poetry workshop, and Temptation spoken word workshop Hosted by Poetry Society of Indiana at the Lacy Building (Kirk’s Hardware), 6 to 9 pm

February 14: “Love & Temptation, Poetry & Dessert” Valentine’s Day Date Night at Nickel Plate Arts, Caravan Classes, Two Paddle Press, Gal’s Guide Library, and Vintage Adventures, 6 to 9 p.m

Tickets are available for individual activities at each location. A $100 Big Ticket for couples and duos is available for all the activities downtown and includes drinks and Desserts from Debbie’s Daughters is Nickel Plate Arts’ campus. To purchase tickets, visit https://nickel-plate-arts.square.site/product/2023-valentine-s-day-for-all/7071?cs=true&cst=custom.

For more on the Valentine’s Day For All event, visit https://nickelplatearts.org/valentinesday/.