Nickel Plate Arts plans move to historic Lacy Building in Noblesville

Nickel Plate Arts plans to move into an historic 3-story building that will be converted to artist studios and workspaces on the Noblesville downtown square.

The Lacy Building, most recently home of the shuttered Kirk’s Hardware, was bought and cleaned out over the spring by Chris and Katie Nurnberger. The couple saw the building’s potential and approached Nickel Plate Arts Director Ailithir McGill about a possible move after it has been rehabbed.

McGill toured the site, at 848 Logan St., in 2021 and was impressed.

“I was immediately excited to hear that one of the square’s oldest and largest buildings could have a new future and be fully activated after so many decades,” McGill said in a news release.

The Ballroom on the top floor of the 134-year-old building has been sectioned into smaller rooms. Mezzanines are at the back of the building between the 1st and 2nd and 2nd and 3rd floors, and could be used for 15 to 20 studio spaces. Large windows allow for sunlight throughout and the new owners say an elevator will be built.

McGill and the Nurnbergers said the basement could be used for woodworking, ceramics or welding studios. They are contemplating using the first floor as a gallery or retail area, and are considering where space can be made for musicians or photographers.

Nickel Plate Arts would likely hold the lease and sublease the space to artists. McGill said renovation could start in 2023.

“It seemed like a match made in heaven,” McGill said. “The more I looked, the more potential I saw, and the more I worked with the Nurnbergers.”

At a September fundraiser, Nickel Plate Arts raised $66,000 and celebrated its 10thth anniversary. About $10,000 will be dedicated to the Lacy Building project.

Nickel Plate Arts is an umbrella nonprofit organization that creates and coordinates arts and cultural events across eastern Hamilton County and the surrounding areas. Its current home is at 107 S. 8th St., Noblesville, in the historic Judge Stone House.

Anyone who would like to support the project through donations can reach McGill via email at [email protected] with “For the Lacy Arts Building Project” in the memo or notes.

Call IndyStar Reporter John Tuohy at 317-444-6418. Email at [email protected] and follow on Twitter and Facebook