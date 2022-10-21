Nickel Plate Arts plans move to historic Lacy Building in Noblesville

Nickel Plate Arts plans to move into an historic 3-story building that will be converted to artist studios and workspaces on the Noblesville downtown square.

The Lacy Building, most recently home of the shuttered Kirk’s Hardware, was bought and cleaned out over the spring by Chris and Katie Nurnberger. The couple saw the building’s potential and approached Nickel Plate Arts Director Ailithir McGill about a possible move after it has been rehabbed.

McGill toured the site, at 848 Logan St., in 2021 and was impressed.

“I was immediately excited to hear that one of the square’s oldest and largest buildings could have a new future and be fully activated after so many decades,” McGill said in a news release.

The Ballroom on the top floor of the 134-year-old building has been sectioned into smaller rooms. Mezzanines are at the back of the building between the 1st and 2nd and 2nd and 3rd floors, and could be used for 15 to 20 studio spaces. Large windows allow for sunlight throughout and the new owners say an elevator will be built.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button