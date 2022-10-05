Nickel Plate Arts features artist Critt Hunter in October – Hamilton County Reporter

Veteran Educator Critt Hunter is Nickel Plate Arts’ Featured artist for October. Hunter spent 43 years in education, from teaching art in middle schools to serving as a principal.

Hunter recently retired and moved from Kentucky to the Indianapolis area. He says the Pandemic pushed him down the path of focusing solely on his own art.

Jumping into art fairs, public exhibits, and selling his art led him to Nickel Plate Arts, where he is a showcase artist this October in the Stephenson House with his exhibit, “Colors of the Environment: The Square Peg Can Fit the Round Hole. “

“The title defines my art, as well as myself,” Hunter said.

As an art teacher, Hunter encouraged students to focus on their strengths, regardless of the labels they were given.

In each painting, Hunter looks to his strengths and finds ways to subtly stretch reality with arbitrary and complimentary colors.

“My goal is to bring color variations to the square peg and to pleasantly surprise and please the viewer,” Hunter said. “I am Grateful and honored to have my paintings exhibited, and to even sell my work as my square peg fits beyond the ‘expected’ round hole.”

Hunter’s exhibit will be on display in the Stephenson House now through Oct. 29 during regular business hours.

Meet him during October First Friday on Nickel Plate Arts campus as well as during his reception from 5 to 8 pm on Oct. 21. Both events are free and open to everyone.

Hunter was also recently named Nickel Plate Arts’ Emerging Artist of the Year for 2022, so now is the time to meet this award-winning artist and purchase artwork.

