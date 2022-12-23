Nickel Plate Arts celebrating the 10th ‘Comic Book in a Day’ challenge

Celebrity special guest Bob Hall to be in attendance

The Nickel Plate Arts 10th annual Comic Book in a Day Challenge, presented by Browning Day, is scheduled for 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday, Jan. 21. Celebrity special guest and legendary comic artist Bob Hall will be in attendance and assisting participants as a Featured Artist.

Hall has worked in the Comics industry for more than 45 years and has made appearances in numerous comic cons over the past several decades. Learn more about Bob Hall at bobhall.com.

“I’m looking forward to helping the next generation of artists excel in their work during this extraordinary event,” Hall said. “Nickel Plate Arts provides the opportunity for continued successes among our community members, pushing the bar higher through events like the Comic Book in a Day Challenge.”

The annual event features the opportunity to create a comic book from scratch in just eight hours with the help of Nickel Plate Arts’ Featured Artists, including Stuart Sayger, Gavin Smith, and other staff members.

Hall and the other Featured Artists will be creating alongside participants all day and will be available for questions and coaching. In-person and virtual options are available.

This day-long challenge will allow participants to meet other artists and compete for prizes. However, registering for the challenge isn’t the only way to enjoy this event. The public is welcome to stop in throughout the day to watch the challenge in progress, meet and shop for artwork from these professional Featured Artists, and try your hand at some fun comic-themed art activities.

All artwork created in the challenge will be displayed in an exhibit in Ignite Studio and published in a printed comic book.

“Our title sponsor, Browning Day, is the perfect fit for Comic Book in a Day because creativity and artistry are a core part of their design process,” Nickel Plate Arts Director Ailithir McGill said. “They encourage their staff to explore a wide range of disciplines.”

Nickel Plate Arts is also excited to partner once again with the Fishers Library Ignite Studio for this event.

Once a participant has registered, they will be added to Nickel Plate Arts’ contact list and will receive updates about the details of this Incredible event. A registration fee will pay for a copy of the ‘Comic Book in a Day’ compilation, which will include each participant’s work. Drawing supplies to anyone who needs them for this event will be provided.

If the registration fee for this challenge is a barrier for your participation, please contact Nickel Plate Arts for options.

2022 Champion Ella Satterfield reflected on her win from last year:

“One thing I think helped a lot was using a story that not only meant a lot to me, but related to others as well,” Satterfield said. “When you make a connection with people, your stories mean a lot more! Art-wise, I always start with thumbnails in my sketchbook before doing anything digital! That way I can see what I want to make before committing a lot of time to the finished piece.”

Comic Book in a Day Workshops

Nickel Plate Arts will hold a series of workshops to help you prepare for the upcoming Comic Book in a Day event. These workshops are open to the public.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 2 to 3 pm – Comics Demo by Returning Champion Ella Satterfield – Turning Everyday Experiences into Great Comics

– Comics Demo by Returning Champion Ella Satterfield – Turning Everyday Experiences into Great Comics Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6:30 pm – Creative Warm-Up with Bill Wilkison

Creative Warm-Up with Bill Wilkison Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 pm – What Makes a Comic Book? with Gavin Smith

What Makes a Comic Book? with Gavin Smith Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 pm – Unconventional Comics with Stuart Sayger

Additional information on the workshops can be found at nickelplatearts.org/comicbookinaday.

Rules and regulations for the challenge can be found at nickelplatearts.org/signature-events/comic-book-in-a-day.

Click here to register for the challenge. You can find the full event details by visiting this link.

About Nickel Plate Arts

Nickel Plate Arts is an umbrella nonprofit organization that creates and coordinates arts and cultural experiences across communities in eastern Hamilton County and the surrounding areas to improve the quality of life for residents, strengthen local economies and enrich experiences for visitors. Nickel Plate Arts is a project of Hamilton County Tourism, Inc.