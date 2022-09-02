Nick Young wants to fight his old NBA Enemy in a boxing match

Retired from the NBA, Nick Young is now going around blaring Guns N’ Roses’ “Get In The Ring” to his former enemies.

The former Los Angeles Lakers swingman Young appeared this week on Chris Mannix’s podcast for The Volume. Now a Celebrity boxer, Young was asked by Mannix if there was an NBA player he would like to fight some day.

“Of course,” replied Young. “You know, D-Lo. D’Angelo [Russell].”

The 37-year-old Young also said he would like to fight “some guys on the Warriors, some guys on the Lakers, a couple of coaches.” But the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Russell was the only one Young mentioned by name.

You may recall the pyrotechnics that went on between Young and Russell when they were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers from 2015 to 2017. Russell infamously recorded a secret video of Young where Young admitted to cheating on then-fiancée Iggy Azalea. The scandal caused a major rift in the Lakers locker room, and it appears Young still has not forgiven Russell to this day, over six years later.

Of course, since Russell is still a 26-year-old NBA player in the prime of his career (and has a $31.4 million contract), his chances of actually stepping into the ring with Young are less than zero. But fear not, because Young has already convinced some other interesting opponents to fight him.