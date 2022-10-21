Nick Suzuki Scores Ridiculous Penalty Shot Goal

With Nick Suzuki scoring a great penalty shot goal, the Montreal Canadiens seem to be well on their way to producing a year’s worth of highlights in a single game.

First, Arber Xhekaj stole Zack Kassian’s soul during what can only be described as an incredibly one-sided fight that left the Edmonton Oilers forward cowering.

Then first-overall pick at the 2022 Draft, Juraj Slafkovsky, scored the first goal of his career thanks to an excellent individual effort that ended with a perfect wrist shot.

The Offensive deluge started early in the first and has no end in sight, as the Canadiens lead the Coyotes 5-0 heading into the second intermission.

Not only did he draw the penalty shot with fantastic anticipation and great defensive awareness, but Suzuki also channeled his inner Datsyuk as he lulled Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram into a false sense of security before lofting the puck over his left shoulder.

Ingram struggled Thursday night, but it’s difficult to blame him for falling for Suzuki’s silky-smooth moves.

Nick Suzuki with his best Datsyuk impression pic.twitter.com/R7REZG8ddr — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) October 21, 2022

It was Suzuki’s third goal of the season, raising his season totals to 6 points in 5 games, on pace to set a new career high. His underlying numbers haven’t been particularly great, but since former Flames forward Sean Monahan joined the line, the Suzuki, Monahan and Cole Caufield combination has yielded fantastic results for the Canadiens.

The newly-minted Captain has taken part in the vast majority of the Canadiens’ goals this season, an impressive feat given he missed a decent amount of time with a lower-body injury during training camp.

Goalies may want to start to take note of Suzuki’s favorite move, as the goal was similar to one he scored against the Buffalo Sabers on a previous penalty shot attempt, although it must be said the goal on Thursday night at the Bell Center was a little nicer.