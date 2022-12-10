Nick Sirianni has a great case for NFL Coach of the Year

Head Coach Nick Sirianni has guided the Eagles to an 11-1 record, the best in the NFC. Las Vegas has noticed. Per Oddschecker, he is the favorite to earn NFL Coach of the Year.

Sirianni has a great case to win the award.

In his second season as Eagles head coach, he has Philadelphia in a position to contend for its second Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles have a top-five offense and a defense that leads the league in takeaways with 23.

With Sirianni’s aid, quarterback Jalen Hurts has developed into an MVP candidate and established himself as a franchise quarterback

On both sides of the ball, the Eagles are getting the best out of their players.

Under Sirianni’s leadership, the Eagles have beaten NFC powers Dallas and Minnesota and dominated AFC power Tennessee in Week 13, 35-10.

Sirianni has the Eagles on track to win the NFL’s toughest division and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler recently listed Sirianni among their Coach of the Year favorites. Fowler put him at No. 2, behind Brian Daboll of the Giants, while Graziano listed Sirianni No. 3, behind Daboll and Mike Vrabel of the Titans.

The Eagles also sit atop ESPN’s NFL power rankings.

Given the Eagles’ current standing, Sirianni seems a clear-cut favorite for NFL Coach of the Year.