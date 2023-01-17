Nick Saban’s Pete Golding replacement targets

Alabama football is on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide saw former defensive coordinator Pete Golding leave his position and take over the same role for Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin.

Golding oversaw the Alabama defense for four years prior to his departure. He signed a contract extension in 2021, and it seemed like he would stick around for at least another few years.

Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. Now, Nick Saban has to find himself another defensive play-caller. There will certainly be no shortage of interested coaches, but who will Saban call upon to handle the defense?

With no further ado, here are the three best candidates to replace Pete Golding as Alabama football defensive coordinator.

3) Brad White, Kentucky Wildcats defensive coordinator

White has spent the last five seasons as defensive coordinator for the Wildcats. And he has done a lot of good in his time in Lexington.

White joined Kentucky prior to the 2018 season after spending time with the Indianapolis Colts. Under his watch, defensive end Josh Allen won National Defensive Player of the Year with 17 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss.

In 2019, the Wildcats named White their defensive coordinator. Since then, Kentucky has had one of the best defenses in the SEC. The Wildcats have consistently had top 40 defenses, with their defense ranking 12th in 2022.

White has accomplished all of this without a lot of high-end talent at his disposal. Besides Allen, the most notable prospects to come out of Kentucky during his time are Jamin Davis and Josh Paschal.

If he is this successful with his current group of players, Nick Saban would be wise to give him a shot at coaching the Alabama defense.

2) Glenn Schumann, Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator

Like White, Schumann has held the defensive coordinator title since 2019. Unlike White, however, Schumann has experience dealing with elite players.

Schumann is coming off back-to-back national championships with Georgia. He has helped Coach one of the best interior defensive linemen prospects in recent memory, Jalen Carter.

Another positive for Schumann is the connections he holds to Alabama. The 32-year-old got his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Alabama. He also worked under Saban in the mid-2010s, giving him familiarity with how Saban works.

He is also a young coach, not turning 33 until March. Saban has shown a willingness to give younger coaches a shot to develop, and Schumann would certainly fit the bill.

Overall, Schumann is a great fit. From his experience at the top of college football to his Alabama connections, this would be a great hire for Nick Saban’s defense.

1) Jeremy Pruitt, former Tennessee Volunteers head coach

Pruitt is a fan favorite to return to the Crimson Tide and lead their defense. And it’s easy to see why. Pruitt was the Alabama defensive coordinator from 2016 to 2017, winning a National Championship in 2017.

Pruitt left to become head coach at Tennessee, and that’s where things get a bit tricky. He was fired after an investigation revealed recruiting violations committed by Pruitt.

After his tenure with the Vols, the 48-year-old spent the 2021 season with the New York Giants. However, he was not retained after the Giants fired Joe Judge.

The recruiting violation case is not closed, which could complicate the 48-year-old. However, Pruitt has not received any punishment, nor has he been placed in a “show cause” situation. In any event, Alabama is reportedly interested in giving the former Vols head coach a look.

If Alabama is able to secure Pruitt’s services, they would be wise to give their former defensive coordinator another chance.