Nick Saban Shares Why He Struggles to Watch Non-Alabama College Football Games

Nick Saban is as dialed in as it gets when his Alabama football team is on the field, or during film study of upcoming opponents. Watching other games as a fan is very difficult for the legendary coach, though, he admitted during his Weekly radio show on Thursday night.

Saban said that he can’t really prevent himself from breaking down a game as a coach, and joked that he’d rather see what’s available on Netflix.

“I really have a hard time enjoying the game, to be honest with you, when I watch it,” Saban said. “All the time that I spend, whether it’s watching a defensive team for our Offensive preparation or the other team’s offense for the defense’s preparation. What you’re constantly looking for is what are the issues, what causes problems, what kind of adjustments do you have to make if we were playing against that? That’s all I do.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button