Nick Saban seems happiest at this moment before Alabama football games

It doesn’t get more intense than Nick Saban on a game day. Before and after his team competes, you might see him a handful of times: A pregame interview with ESPN, the Walk of Champions, his post-game press conference. All the while, Saban remains focused on finishing the job, yet there’s a moment of lightheartedness from the hyper-serious Coach you can spot mere minutes before the Tide kicks off.

We’ve seen Saban cut Loose plenty of times, not to suggest the man is incapable of experiencing joy. Alabama fans know better than anybody the Coach is a pretty funny guy via his Weekly radio show, his annual lake parties or hilarious mic’d up clips. It’s just when it’s time to put the pads on for games or improve at practice, he dials up the intensity.

But throughout the years, we’ve amassed several pregame photos of Saban seemingly at his most easy-going mere Moments before kickoff, when everything is at stake for his program. Focus on midfield where Saban appears genuinely glad to have a brief conversation with another head coach and usually shares a big smile with that day’s opponent. Saban seems his most relaxed during those conversations, even when it’s with a perceived Rival or the Coach of a “cupcake” team. You catch a glimpse of two head coaches sharing the experience leading their teams to compete after a week of preparation. Maybe he just likes talking ball with someone who does what he does, even if it’s just for a few minutes.

Ahead of the Alabama-Ole Miss game in 2021, Lane Kiffin gave Paul Finebaum and the college football-watching world an explanation of what actually is said during those on-the-field, pre-game meet and greets between coaches. “They really are irrelevant,” Kiffin said of the pre-game chats with opposing coaches. “Both people are ready for the game. It’s really just some tradition that they have.

“You go out there and he’ll say, ‘Welcome,'” he said of his talks with Saban. “Talk about the weather. How’s everything? (I’ll ask,) how’s Miss. Terry doing? That’s about it.” He continued: “I mean what do people really think we talk about out there? ‘Hey, we’re really gonna work on your safety with some double moves today.’ I mean there just isn’t a whole lot to say.”

In the gallery above or the photos below, take a look at the images documenting the famously focused Coach taking a moment to relax and enjoy what he and his contemporaries do for a living.

For starters, we’ve already seen this from Saban in 2022, with opposing coaches like Steve Sarkisian (his former assistant) of Texas, or Terry Bowden of Louisiana-Monroe.

Texas head Coach Steve Sarkisian, left, and Alabama head Coach Nick Saban, right, meet on the field during team warmups before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)AP

Louisiana-Monroe head Coach Terry Bowden, left, chats with Alabama head Coach Nick Saban before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)AP

They may have a hundred cameras on him at all times on a gameday, but Saban manages to cut loose before kickoff, even with former Assistant and Texas A&M head Coach Jimbo Fisher. The two notably exchanged opinions on how NIL impacts recruiting, with Fisher getting especially heated, but they each insist it’s water under the bridge. We’ll look for a similarly cordial encounter on Oct. 8, when the Aggies visit Bryant-Denny Stadium.

FILE – Alabama head Coach Nick Saban, left, and Texas A&M head Coach Jimbo Fisher, right, shake hands during pre-game of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Alabama plays Texas A&M on Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)AP

Who wouldn’t share a giggle with Lane Kiffin, Saban’s former Offensive Coordinator and new Rival in the SEC West? As mentioned above, Kiffin insists coaches don’t discuss anything particularly important during the pregame meeting, but what makes Nick Saban crack up like this? Perhaps it’s just Kiffin, one of the funniest personalities in college football.

Mississippi head Coach Lane Kiffin, left, and Alabama head Coach Nick Saban laugh as they talk before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)AP

Even Saban’s biggest “rivals” draw a rare twinkle in their eye, with coaches like Gus Malzahn, Gene Chizik, Les Miles, Hugh Freeze and Ed Orgeron chortling with the iconic coach.

Auburn head Coach Gus Malzahn and Alabama head Coach Nick Saban talk before the Iron Bowl Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. (Julie Bennett/[email protected])AL.COM

Alabama Coach Nick Saban and Auburn Coach Gene Chizik share a laugh during pregame at Jordan Hare Stadium at Pat Dye Field in Auburn, Ala., Friday, Nov. 27, 2009. (The Huntsville Times/Robin Conn)Hvt HV

Alabama head Coach Nick Saban welcomes LSU head Coach Les Miles before the no. 1 Alabama vs. no. 13 LSU NCAA football game, Saturday, November 9, 2013, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Vasha Hunt)AP

Ole Miss Coach Hugh Freeze and Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban talk before the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013. (Mark Almond/[email protected])

Alabama head Coach Nick Saban greets LSU head Coach Ed Orgeron before the Alabama vs. LSU SEC football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Vasha Hunt)AP

Alabama head Coach Nick Saban talks with Mississippi State head Coach Dan Mullen before Alabama’s SEC football game with Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Vasha Hunt)AP

It doesn’t appear to bother Saban if and when another Coach gets the best of him on the gridiron, the way Dabo Swinney did (twice) on the biggest stag as Clemson Coach or Kevin Sumlin did when he brought Johnny Football to Bryant-Denny .

Alabama head Coach Nick Saban and Clemson head Coach Dabo Swinney talk before Alabama’s College Football Playoff National Championship football game with Clemson, Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (Vasha Hunt)AP

Alabama head Coach Nick Saban greets Texas A&M head Coach Kevin Sumlin during warmups before Alabama’s football game with Texas A&M, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, at Kyle Stadium in College Station, Texas. (Vasha Hunt)AP

What’s really on display is the level of respect Saban and his opposing coaches have for each other, and the resume doesn’t matter. Coaches have a lot in common and can share stories for days, each knowing what the other experiences on a daily basis in building a program and leading a group of young men at critical periods in their lives. But you see the reverence Saban has for coaches like David Cutcliffe, Frank Beamer and Mark Richt. Or the Joy he might feel competing against former assistants like Jim McElwain and Will Muschamp. Or the parallels he can draw with leaders of smaller programs like Mark Spier at Western Carolina (or Terry Bowden at Louisiana-Monroe, above).

Duke Coach David Cutcliffe meets with Alabama Coach Nick Saban before the game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2010 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC (Press-Register, GM Andrews)PRESS REGISTER

Alabama head Coach Nick Saban and Virginia Tech head Coach Frank Beamer greet each other in pre game during the #1 Alabama vs Va. Tech NCAA football game, Saturday, August 31, 2013, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. (Vasha Hunt)AP

Auburn head Coach Gene Chizik greets Alabama Coach Nick Saban during the Alabama vs Auburn Iron Bowl NCAA football game, Saturday, November 24, 2012, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Vasha Hunt)AP

Georgia head Coach Mark Richt and Alabama Coach Nick Saban meet at midfield before the Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship NCAA football game, Saturday, December 01, 2012, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. (Vasha Hunt)AP

Alabama head Coach Nick Saban and Colorado State head Coach Jim McElwain meet before the #1 Alabama vs Colorado State NCAA football game, Saturday, September 21, 2013, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Vasha Hunt)AP

Alabama Coach Nick Saban and Western Carolina Coach Mark Speir chat before the Alabama vs Western Carolina NCAA football game, Saturday, November 17, 2012, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Vasha Hunt)AP

Alabama head Coach Nick Saban and Auburn defensive coordinator Will Muschamp talk before the Iron Bowl Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. (Julie Bennett/[email protected])AL.COM

