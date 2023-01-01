Nick Saban Can’t Help But Bring Up College Football Playoff Rankings After Sugar Bowl Win

Nick Saban has built Alabama into a national Powerhouse program and a mainstay in the College Football Playoff.

Under Saban, the Crimson Tide have won three national championships in the current CFP format. This season, however, Alabama (11–2) dropped two games during the regular season, one to Tennessee and the other to SEC West Rival LSU in Baton Rouge.

When Utah defeated USC in the Pac-12 Championship game earlier this month, there were some pundits who felt that the Crimson Tide could find their way in the top four, despite having two losses. No two-loss team has ever made the CFP, and likewise, Alabama did not earn one of the coveted four spots to compete for a national championship.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button