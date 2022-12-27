Nick Saban, Alabama Football Players Visit Children’s Hospital in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The Alabama Crimson Tide is in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl Matchup against Kansas State, but for a few hours Tuesday afternoon, it was about more than football.

Straight after practice in the Caesars Superdome, Nick Saban and a group of Crimson Tide players bused over to the Children’s Hospital of New Orleans and spent nearly an hour with patients from the hospital, their families and the hospital’s staff and healthcare workers.

“These kids are great,” senior safety Jordan Battle said. “They’re Inspirations to all of us. It’s no better thing than to come out here and spend some time with them after a great practice.”

Battle, Jase McClellan, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Brian Branhc, Jahmyr Gibbs, Dallas Turner, Ja’Corey Brooks, Kendall Randolph, Henry To’oTo’o, Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., DJ Dale, Seth McLaughlin, Darrian Dalcourt , Kool-Aid McKinstry, DeMarcco Hellams and Will Reichard were all there signing autographs, taking pictures, playing games, coloring, laughing, having fun and interacting with hospital employees, patients and their families.

Most of the players were set up at different stations with inflatable games like baseball, soccer, basketball and football or a Giant Connect Four game, but Alabama’s star quarterback and Heisman Trophy Winner spent almost the entire time going through a long line of people waiting for pictures and autographs. Young was the last one back on the bus because he was still signing autographs and meeting fans.

When players opt out of Bowl games, they also miss out on opportunities like this. But because Young decided to play, there are now dozens of little children and healthcare Heroes who will always remember getting to snap a picture or have a conversation with a Heisman Trophy winner.

The players were generous with their time and affection, giving out hugs, high fives, pictures and autographs to anyone who asked. Battle said he spent time with a little boy playing the Giant connect four game, and the boy’s competitiveness reminded Battle of himself.

Saban also got in on the fun. The Alabama head coach signed dozens of footballs and even played a little soccer.

Getting to step away from football and spend time doing this put things into perspective for the players as well before they get back to the football grind in preparation for Saturday’s game against Kansas State.

“Given the talent and ability I have and seeing that those kids also have that in them, I’m just blessed,” Battle said. “I pray for them every day. I pray for me, my family and friends, that we’ll take full advantage of the opportunities we’re given every day.”

