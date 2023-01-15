Nick Kyrgios’ Ultimate goal is to ‘provide’ for his girlfriend and his family, says he ‘spoils’ her with expensive gifts

Controversial Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios recently discussed his girlfriend and revealed his Ultimate life goal, among other things.

Kyrgios has been dating his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi since December 2021. Hatzi is a social media influencer and interior designer who frequently travels with her boyfriend to his matches. The couple was also included in Netflix’s tennis docuseries ‘Breakpoint’, which covers Kyrgios’ 2022 tennis season and includes a look at the early days of his relationship with Hatzi.

Nick Kyrgios spoke to The Sunday Times ahead of his 2023 Australian Open campaign and Revealed more about his relationship, stating that he spoils his girlfriend with expensive gifts and that his Ultimate goal is to provide for her and his family.

“I spoil her. I bought her a $15,000 bag yesterday, so she has it pretty good. I want to be able to provide for her and the family one day and that’s the Ultimate goal,” Kyrgios said.

“She’s, like, ‘Well, you don’t have to get it if you don’t want to.’ And I was, like, I know girls and I know when she says ‘fine’ that means that she really wanted me to get it,” the Aussie added.

Nick Kyrgios added that he is very low-maintenance and a very thoughtful partner who addresses his girlfriend’s needs and tends to bring her coffee most of the time.

“I literally eat cabbage. All she has to do is cut up cabbage for me and serve it. I’ve lived with boys and they’re extremely messy. I’m very thoughtful. Like most of the time I bring her coffee, Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios will aim for his country’s Grand Slam title at the Australian Open 2023