Nick Kyrgios: ‘That’s the Ultimate goal’

Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Australian Open on Monday due to a knee injury. The Australian was scheduled to face Roman Safiullin on Tuesday, but he will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Denis Kudla. “Obviously, this recovery is a bad time.

But that’s life. Injuries are part of sport. I guess I can take inspiration from someone like Thanasi [Kokkinakis]who has had a lot of injuries and has come back,” Kyrgios said. “I have no doubt that I will get back to full strength and play the tennis that I was playing before this event”.

“Yeah, obviously I’m devastated. It’s like my local tournament. I have had great memories here. Obviously last year I won the doubles title and played probably the best tennis of my life. Then, going into this event as one of the favorites is brutal.

All I can do now is look ahead, do what I have to do and come back.” Kyrgios had one of the best results of his career at the 2022 Australian Open, where he teamed with his friend Thanasi Kokkinakis to win the doubles title.

The 27-year-old kept up his form throughout the year, advancing to the Wimbledon singles final and triumphing at the Citi Open, among other results. But last week, knee discomfort led Kyrgios to undergo an MRI, which revealed a parameniscal cyst growing on his left meniscus, the result of a small tear in the lateral meniscus.

The Australian’s physio, Will Maher, explained the injury. “It’s not a significant injury in the sense that it’s going to threaten his career or anything like that. Even at that stage, it was worth persevering to see if we could do something to get him back on the court,” Maher said.

“Credits to Nick, they tried everything. Even last week he underwent a procedure called fenestration and drainage where they use a syringe to try to drain the cyst, which Nick has some pretty gruesome photos of.”

Nick Kyrgios opens up on his girlfriend

Controversial Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios recently discussed his girlfriend and revealed his Ultimate life goal, among other things.

“I spoil her. I bought her a $15,000 bag yesterday, so she has it pretty good. I want to be able to provide for her and the family one day and that’s the Ultimate goal,” Kyrgios said. “She’s, like, ‘Well, you don’t have to get it if you don’t want to.’

And I was, like, I know girls and I know when she says ‘fine’ that means that she really wanted me to get it,” the Aussie added.