Nick Kyrgios reveals his ‘end goal’

Nick Kyrgios reveals his Ultimate goal is to have a successful career and to start a family with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi. Kyrgios, 27, did a Q&A session with fans through his Instagram account. One fan asked Kyrgios what was his “end goal.”

“I want a beautiful relationship with this one. A big family. A successful tennis career that is able to look after my family and give my kids opportunity and freedom. Lastly, be able to inspire millions of kids to believe,” Kyrgios answered.

After the North American hard court swing, Kyrgios returned to Australia. During the summer, Kyrgios revealed that his mom wasn’t really doing well with her health. This past weekend, a fan asked Kyrgios how his mom was doing with her health now.

“My mums health is a very up and down but she is a very strong woman and continues to fight. She still can’t beat me at Monopoly (smiling emoji),” Kyrgios answered.

Kyrgios reached a Settlement with a Wimbledon fan

During the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios complained to the chair umpire that there was one Spectator “drunk out of her mind.”

That fan sued Kyrgios for defamation. Last week, Kyrgios admitted that he was wrong in his actions and revealed that he reached a settlement with the fan. “I told the umpire that a fan, who I now know to be Anna Palus, was distracting me during the match, believing that she was drunk.

I accept that belief was mistaken, and I apologize. To make amends, I have donated 20,000 pounds to the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, a Charity chosen by Ms Palus. I will not be commenting on this matter again,” Kyrgios said in a statement.

After the US Open, Kyrgios appeared in just one more tournament as he made the Tokyo quarterfinal before withdrawing due to a knee issue.