Nick Kyrgios lauds NBA star Herb Jones’ frugal approach to life

Nick Kyrgios recently heaped praise on NBA starlet Herb Jones’ Humble approach to life. Jones is a small forward who plies his trade for the New Orleans Pelicans in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

As per a recent post on Twitter, Jones drives the same car he drove in college and also wears Pelicans gear when attending other NBA matches instead of Sporting luxury branded apparel.

Jones commented on his frugal approach in a conversation with Marc Spears, explaining that he makes it a point to save money for the security of his family.

“I try to save, man. I’m not worried about what somebody would say about my appearance if my family is doing good or better than what they were,” Herb Jones said.

As per Spotrac, Jones has an average annual salary of $1,773,699 in his current three-year contract with the Pelicans, making his approach all the more admirable. Nick Kyrgios, an ardent NBA follower, quote-tweeted the original Twitter post, saying that he “loved” Jones’ mindset.

“Love this,” the Aussie responded.

