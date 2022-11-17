Nick Jonas and PXG Team Up for New Golf Apparel Line

Most musicians select which cities to visit on tour based on a variety of logistical factors: fan concentration, venue size, booking availability, the list goes on. Nick Jonas approaches things a bit differently.

“We try to route our Tours so we can play great golf courses,” said the youngest of the three Jonas Brothers on Tuesday. “That sounds like a joke, but it’s actually not.”

Jonas is a golf nerd at heart, whether his fans know it or not. The singer grew up in Wyckoff, New Jersey, where a family friend who was a ranger at a local golf course let Jonas and his Brothers hit balls every so often. A hobby quickly turned into a sport that Jonas credits for improving both his mental and emotional health.

