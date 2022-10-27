Nick Jonas And PXG Reveal All-New Apparel Collaboration

PXG has announced its first ever collaboration with Nick Jonas, due to drop later this year. The brand has partnered with the global pop superstar and fellow golf aficionado to develop a modern and fashionable collection of golf-inspired hats, bags, socks and slides that deliver performance, comfort and style on the course. The announcement comes just a few days after the new PXG 0211 series of drivers, Fairway Woods and hybrids was announced in what is proving to be a busy end of 2022 for the brand.

Renee Parsons, President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel said of the collaboration, “Bob [my husband and PXG founder] and I am around the game of golf almost every day of our lives. We love how it brings us together with others who share our passion. Someone who’s almost as big of a golf nut as Bob is our friend and pop music icon Nick Jonas. Just like Bob and me, Nick was frustrated with trying to find the fits and performance features that stylish players are looking for. So, we decided to collaborate to create a collection of golf apparel and accessories that deliver something much needed to the game – true style together with true performance.”

