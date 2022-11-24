Nick Jonas and PXG Launch Capsule Golf Collection

Pop stars have long embraced golf as a way to unwind on tour or catch their breath between recording sessions. Famously, Frank Sinatra and the rest of the Rat Pack were all aficionados. Bing Crosby started his own iconic tournament with a Legacy that lives on today as the AT&T Pro Am. Darius Rucker and Justin Timberlake both qualify as fully golf-obsessed, and Snoop loves to let his big dog rip on par-5s. But very few crooners love the game enough to help design their own line of golf gear, which is what Nick Jonas has just done with the launch of his new PXG collaboration.

A golf fiend since his teen years, Jonas hits the course as much as he can when he’s home in LA Not long ago, he joined PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons’ private golf playground, Scottsdale National. It was on those desert fairways where Jonas met Parsons’ wife, Renee. After a few rounds, Jonas and the Parsons found themselves fast friends.

“Nick and I both share a love of the game and fashion, so our conversations are always compelling and time flies,” says Renee Parsons, who serves as president and executive creative director of PXG Apparel. “We also have a similar approach to our golf game—like when to take risks versus playing it safe, which definitely keeps things interesting!”

Courtesy Image

Off the course, Jonas is a style icon in his own right—he’s a pop star, after all—so a collaboration was practically fated. “Just like Bob and me, Nick was frustrated with trying to find the fits and performance features that stylish players are looking for. So we decided to Collaborate to create a collection of golf apparel and accessories that delivers something much needed to the game: [fusing] style together with true performance,” says Parsons. The most important thing for Jonas was that the project combined “my love of golf and love of fashion in a really authentic way,” he says. After a year of ideating and tinkering, the line is finally ready for the limelight.

Overall, the collection is crisp and clean. In keeping with the PXG brand, black and white dominate the aesthetic as does Jonas’s personal NJ logo. Constructed from technical fabrics for better on-course performance, the pieces in the Capsule also fuse a classic golf look with contemporary cuts and swagger.

Courtesy Image

“This collection is a true collaboration between Renee and me,” says Jonas. “We both share the same passion for golf and fashion and we wanted this to be apparent in the capsule. The group of Styles are trend-driven, sporty, and technical—and have the same unique edge and boldness that I infuse in all my projects,” he adds.

We love the multicolor polo for its soccer jersey vibes and the double-pleated joggers as a twist on a classic golf pant. But Jonas is particularly proud of the knitted hybrid base sweater. It “has a real Bond vibe, which I always love,” he says. “It’s classic but feels edgy and just fresh—something you can wear on the course, but obviously during a night out as well.”

The limited-edition collection is now available at PXG.com.

SHOP NOW