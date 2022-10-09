Nick Dougherty is the new president of The Golf Foundation

The Golf Foundation has made a great move to introduce Sky Sports Golf presenter Nick Dougherty as its new president. The Golf Foundation is an ambitious story and they work on the progress of golf and presenting golf to young people.

Dougherty did not think long about his decision and is happy that he will be part of such a big story. “I am so grateful for the role that golf has played in my life,Dougherty said, as quoted by skysports.com.

“From the Joy that the game brings to life Lessons that it teaches, I have seen through the experiences of both myself and so many others, the positive impact it can play in People’s lives. Introducing it to children when they are young, impressionable and ‘learning the ropes’ of life with its ups and downs, just like the game itself, usually has a profoundly positive effect for them and their futures.

Because of this, it is an incredible honor to accept the role of president of the Golf Foundation, an organization that has been sharing these wonderful golfing gifts for 70 years. sThe Golf Foundation played a hugely important role in my development as a youngster, and the chance to work with them to support today’s children is immensely rewarding and important to me.

Nick Dougherty and golf

His passion for golf is too great, and Nick is especially happy for the children he will have the opportunity to help and introduce them to golf. “I am extremely excited to play my part in helping to reach more children with our sport, to make it more inclusive and, with this shared passion of the Golf Foundation, push to make golf a part of the curriculum in schools so that the benefits of this amazing game are available to all.”

Stephen Lewis, chairman of the Golf Foundation is delighted with the finished work. “It feels like wonderful timing that Nick, who has already been a creative force for our charity, has accepted the role as president,” Stephen Lewis said.