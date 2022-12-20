Nick Chubb injury: Who is his backup for Fantasy football on Browns RB depth chart?

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb is dealing with a foot injury heading into Week 16 vs. the New Orleans Saints. Chubb was not seen at practice early Tuesday and he could end up with an injury tag heading into the matchup. With the Fantasy football Playoffs going on, Chubb’s status will be big heading into Saturday’s game. We break down the Browns’ RB depth chart.

Nick Chubb’s backup for Fantasy football

The Browns’ backfield is a bit tricky to navigate if Chubb were to miss this week’s game. Kareem Hunt is the change-of-pace back and 3rd-down back for the Browns with Chubb healthy. Chubb gets the bulk of the work in the run game while Hunt gets more targets in the passing game. We could see more of a backfield split between Hunt and third-string back D’Ernest Johnson, who has performed well in the past when Chubb has missed time.

If Chubb is out, Hunt is likely going to be on someone’s roster in fantasy. Johnson should be available on the waiver wire, so if you have Chubb, adding him Tuesday into Wednesday is the move as insurance. Chubb may miss practice time and get a questionable tag, but end up playing. It’s tough with the Playoffs going on in Fantasy plus the injury being his foot. Re-injury is a risk and we could see the Browns use Johnson a little bit to mitigate any further damage to Chubb’s foot.

Johnson only has four touches in the run game all this season. But if we look at 2021, he rushed 100 times for over 500 yards (5.3 YPC) with three TDs. He had a couple of big games with over 100 yards and a TD, plus a few surprising performances in the passing game.