Nick Bosa made 49ers history in win vs. Seahawks

Since entering the league in 2019, Nick Bosa has been a dominant force on San Francisco’s defensive line. In Week 15 against the Seahawks, Bosa accomplished something that has never been done in the history of 49ers’ football.

San Francisco took down the Seahawks 21-13, clinching the NFC West. In the win, Bosa recorded three quarterback hits and another sack, marking 15.5 on the season. Bosa became the first player in 49ers’ history to have multiple 15+ sack campaigns after the stat became official in 1982.

Bosa recorded his first 15+ sack campaign last season with a current career-high of 15.5. But with three weeks left in the season, Bosa looks ready to soar past his current high.

Nick Bosa has been at the forefront of one of the best defenses in the NFL this season. Alongside his league-leading 15.5 sacks, Bosa also has 15 tackles for loss and 35 quarterback hits. The 49ers as a whole have the number one overall defense in the NFL, allowing just 286.1 yards. Their run defense has been the best in the league, allowing just 74.7 yards per game.

Bosa’s sack against the Seahawks was another impressive showing from the fourth-year player. They simply bulldozed the tackle and went over him to get to Seattle quarterback Geno Smith. In sacking Smith, Bosa broke did something never done before in his franchise and did so against an NFC West foe.

Now officially NFC West champions, the 49ers will now set their sights on advancing to the postseason. They’ll need Bosa to continue getting behind the line of scrimmage and sacking opposing quarterbacks.