Nicholson Records First Goal Back in Burgundy, Rapids Fall to Galaxy on the RoadÂÂ

September 18, 2022 – Major League Soccer (MLS) – Colorado Rapids News Release

The Colorado Rapids dropped a 4-1 result on Saturday night against LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Winger Sam Nicholson notched one back for the Burgundy Boys in the second half’s stoppage time but a brace by Gastón Brugman, along with a goal apiece from Chicharito and Raheem Edwards earned the Galaxy all three points on their turf.





“Obviously, given the magnitude of the game, we’re disappointed without the result but my understanding is we’re not mathematically out of it,” said head Coach Robin Fraser postgame. “So we’ll spend the next two weeks doing everything we can to get ready for Dallas and hopefully rebound and give ourselves a chance. Credit to the Galaxy, they played well with a lot of energy and took their chances well.”

Despite the stoppage time goal from Nicholson, the Rapids’ offense couldn’t find the spark it needed to take points home. The Galaxy’s back line left little room for creativity around the box even as Strikers Gyasi Zardes, Jonathan Lewis and midfielder Felipe Gutiérrez fired shots at Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

The Galaxy took the first four goals of the night, with MLS newcomer Brugman opening the scoring in the 22nd minute. Defender Raheem Edwards found another goal minutes later, and the home side tripled its advantage before the Halftime whistle when striker Chicharito put away a deft backheel chance in the 31st minute.

Brugman bagged his second in the 52nd minute, but the Rapids put the Offensive pressure on in the Waning minutes to create multiple chances in the Galaxy’s half.

Nicholson found his opportunity in the 91st minute when LA attempted to clear out a Michael Barrios cross into the six. His quick collection of the ball and low drive into the corner earned the Rapids a spot on the scoreboard.

The Rapids’ playoff hopes are still alive despite the result, with two games in hand against Texan sides FC Dallas and Austin FC.

“It’s not in our hands anymore, which is which isn’t ideal, but at the same time, we have a chance,” said Captain Jack Price postgame. “We hold ourselves to the highest standard …we know how good we are.”

Up Next

The Rapids will take a short break from the pitch, returning to DICK’S Sporting Goods Park to take on FC Dallas on October 1st for their last home game of the 2022 regular season. Kickoff at altitude is set for 1:30 pm MT.

