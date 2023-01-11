Nicholas Barr-Mira commits to Mississippi State football, Zach Arnett

STARKVILLE — Kicking has been a struggle for Mississippi State football the last couple years, but it was a bright spot in the team’s ReliaQuest Bowl win on Jan. 2.

Massimo Biscardi accounted for six of the Bulldogs’ 19 points. However, after exhausting his eligibility, Biscardi won’t be able to carry that momentum into next season for MSU.

Mississippi State has found his replacement. Nicholas Barr-Mira announced his commitment to MSU on Tuesday. They spent the last four years at UCLA.

Barr-Mira made 15-21 kicks in 2022 with a long of 49. He also recorded 25 punts.

MSU:Here’s where Mississippi State football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll

PORTAL:Indiana transfer defensive back Christopher Keys commits to Mississippi State football

Barr-Mira was 35-49 in three seasons taking the field for the Bruins after sitting out his freshman season. He is a native of Palos Verdes, California, who also received offers from Hawaii and Michigan out of Loyola High School.

Barr-Mira’s commitment comes as Zach Arnett continues his transition from defensive coordinator to head coach following Mike Leach’s death on Dec. 12. Eric Mele is still listed as MSU’s special teams Coach and was spotted at a Women’s basketball game on campus recently with Arnett.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.