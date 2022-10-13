Niche Reads: Novel recommendations for the arts

If you struggle to find time for fun reading, this is the spot for you. Niche Reads recommends novels that relate to academic (or other) interests so that you can explore a new book while still feeling productive. Check back each week for more cool books.

Perhaps it’s an oversimplification to lump “the arts” together as one interest group, but many of the same themes can apply to different forms of artistic media: art as personal expression, as cultural currency or as a commodity. Even though these recommendations span diverse artistic disciplines, from illustration to filmmaking, the idea of ​​creativity as both a redemptive and corrupting force is a staple in each novel.

These three books are about artists and the ways their art affects their personal lives. If you’re majoring in the arts, interested in the arts or just curious, then these books are for you.

“The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay” by Michael Chabon

After fleeing Nazi-occupied Prague, young Illustrator and Escape artist Josef Kavalier teams up with his cousin Sammy Clay to make comic books in Brooklyn. At first, they’re only trying to capitalize on a burgeoning trend, but Sammy and Joe soon realize that they are trailblazers in a hugely influential artistic frontier. “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay” follows the two cousins, along with the Charming Rosa Saks, as they build their lives and careers together.

Chabon’s writing is exhilarating, inventive and beautiful, and his characters are achingly human, seeming to take on lives beyond the scope of the novel. At times devastatingly sad, “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay” is also funny and heartwarming. Even if you feel apathetic about comic books, these characters lend the story an irresistible appeal.

This expansive book deals tenderly with themes of sexuality, grief and artistic expression. Probably the most accessible novel on this list, “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay” packs an emotional punch.

You should read this book if you’re looking for a readable style, if you’re interested in stories about personal identity or if you like action-packed adventures.

“The Plains” by Gerald Murnane

In Murnane’s alternate-reality version of Australia, the inner plains of the continent are dominated by a strange, ill-defined culture where art supersedes all else. Led by wealthy landowners, the plainsmen are obsessed with mythology, encouraging coastal artists to take for their patronage in exchange for works of art that attempt to document the ephemeral plains.

This short, bizarre novel is an unforgettable read. Narrated by an aspiring filmmaker, it explores art criticism, the origins of historical narrative and the incomprehensible mundanities of life. Satirizing everything from politics to the concept of art itself, while also playing with time and narrative consistency, this is a mesmerizing and singular book.

With few characters and even less plot, “The Plains” is a portrait of a people obsessed with portraiture, an unsettling account made palatable by its dry sense of humor. If you pick up a copy of “The Plains,” don’t be fooled by its thin spine; this little book is packed full of beautiful prose and philosophical depth.

You should read this book if you like thought-provoking reads, if you’re interested in the ethics of art as a product or if you want to read a unique novel.

“The Sea, the Sea” by Iris Murdoch

In “The Sea, the Sea,” nothing is as it seems. When famous English actor Charles Arrowby retires to a remote seaside cottage, his past and present come into volatile conflict with each other. After an unexpected reunion with his first love, Charles’s peaceful retirement is completely upended.

“The Sea, the Sea” is a slow burn and at times a difficult read, but it is incredibly rewarding. Although rife with densely beautiful descriptive passages, the story centers on riveting action. It can be best described as a thriller, with shocking and disturbing revelations throughout.

Hauntingly beautiful and intent on subverting expectations, “The Sea, the Sea” is ultimately an argument for empathy and against ego. With its eerie, supernatural atmosphere, this novel would be a great choice for the Halloween season.

You should read this book if you like suspenseful mysteries, if you’re up for a denser read or if you’re interested in psychologically complex characters.