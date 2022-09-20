‘Nice To See Bryson and Brooks Come Together’: Golf World Reacts to Massive LIV Golf Revelation

Since its initiation, LIV Golf has had several rivals. The most recent one has been the ranking body of golf, Official Golf World Rankings. The rift between OWGR and the lucrative series has been taking place for the past few months. However, in the latest set of events, the LIV Golf defectors have sent a signed letter to the chairman of the governing board of OWGR. We take a look at how the fans on Twitter reacted to the letter. The tournaments of LIV Golf currently do not qualify for the OWGR since they do not follow the certain criteria of a 36-hole cut or a 72-hole tournament. Players who made the jump from the PGA Tour are seeing their world rankings plummet. Cameron Smith, the only top-10 ranked LIV player, is also seeing a fall in his rankings. Former World No.1, Dustin Johnson, has dropped to 23rd while Phil Mickelson is now at 120th.

Nearly a month ago, Greg Norman had sent a letter to the OWGR citing the strength of the fields in LIV events as a reason to be included. However, the LIV Chief criticized the governing body while labeling them a “Laughing stock“. Nevertheless, all the players of the Breakaway Tour have come together to secure the ranking position.

LIV Golf defectors send a letter to OWGR Chairman

In a pleading letter to Peter Dawson, chairman of the governing body of OWGR, the Saudi-backed Tour stars ask for the LIV Golf to be considered for ranking criteria. The two-page letter was signed by the lucrative series players including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, and many more. The Golfers emphasize why the Tour deserves to be included in the ranking criteria.

The letter states“Some 23 Tours are integrated into the OWGR universe, and LIV has earned its place among them. Four LIV Golfers have held the number-one position on the OWGR, and one is currently number-two”, referring to Cam Smith. The Golfers also recall how ignorance of the LIV Golf stars will result in a decline in their rankings.

The Saudi Backed Tour found it hard to win the hearts of the fans in the initial phase. In the letter, the lucrative series stars call out the PGA Tour who have Tagged the LIV Golf as an “antagonist“. The Golfers plead for fair treatment from the OWGR. They end the letter by writing, “The fans deserve rankings that are inclusive and accurate. Failure to include 48 of the world’s best Golfers would mean the fans are being denied what they deserve”.

Since the LIV defectors believe that the fans deserve the best possible outcome, fans on Twitter had a different thought process. Some laughed at the pleading letter, while others supported the newfound Tour.

Fans react to LIV Golf’s letter

Let’s take a look at what the fans on Twitter had to say about the letter:

Should LIV Golf stars be included in the OWGR rankings? What are your thoughts on the ongoing controversy? Let us know in the comments section below.

