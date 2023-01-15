Nice Girls of the North arts and crafts co-op monthly Marketplace

Have you been looking to further sell your quality, home-made arts and crafts? The Nice Girls of the North, are a group of local artisan women who sell their arts and crafts once a month. Theresa Hornstein, the owner of Gray Lady Design, and also one of the founding members explained how it first began. “Nice Girls is a Women’s art cooperative. We’ve been around for actually 11 years and we’re doing a sale the second Saturday of each month.” Hornstein said. “So we’ve got a little bit of everything. Incredible little toys, recycled T-shirts, baked goods and jams and jellies, many of them using local produce.”

Theresa also said the Nice Girls of the North art co-op is a wonderful way to be part of the arts and crafts community and help grow your business. “It all started with Anita Statue and Judy Gordon, who were looking to put together an art cooperative. We happened to be sitting across from them at a craft sale and got talking with that. So they recruited me and Maria and we’ve just expanded from there.” Hornstein said.

However, you can become a guest artist, and show off your one-of-a-kind artwork and be part of a supportive community. “Many of our regular artists started out as guests. We do everything ourselves. It’s all local things, high quality and unique. We try and make things you’re not going to find every place else.” Hornstein said.

Also the list of 2nd Saturdays for the Nice Girls of the North arts and crafts market are listed below,

2023

January 14th, February 11th, March 11th, April 8th, May 13th, June 10th, July 8th, August 12th, September 9th, October 14th, November 11th, December 9th.

For more information you can look on their website at http://www.nicegirlsofthenorth.com/.

