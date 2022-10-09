NIC SOCCER: Cardinal men shut out Wenatchee Valley





WENATCHEE, Wash. — North Idaho College held Wenatchee Valley without a shot on goal as the Cardinals beat the Knights 3-0 in a Northwest Athletic Conference match on Saturday.

NIC (3-6-3, 2-3-3 NWAC, 9 points) trails Wenatchee Valley (7-6-0, 4-4-0, 12 points) by three points for third in the conference. The top three teams advance to the NWAC playoffs.

NIC hosts Blue Mountain on Wednesday.

First half — 1, NIC, Josh Hieber (Spencer Lords), 25:00. Second half — 2, NIC, Nestor Palacios (Michael De La Torre), 50:00. 3, NIC, Jase Bailey (unassisted), 80:00.

Shots on goal — NIC 5, WVC 0.

Saves—NIC, Marshall Cressall 0; WVC, Omar Rodriguez-Ibarra 0, Miguel Oliveria 2.

• WOMEN

North Idaho 5

Wenatchee Valley 0

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Sophia Moderie scored two unassisted goals for the Cardinals in a Northwest Athletic Conference win over the Knights.

NIC (7-2-3, 5-1-3 NWAC, 21 points) is third in the conference.

Wenatchee Valley is 1-9-0, 1-7-0.

NIC hosts Blue Mountain on Wednesday.

First half — 1, NIC, Jenna Allen (unassisted), 10:00. 2, NIC, Sophia Moderie (unassisted), 20:00. 3, NIC, Zoey Beebe (unassisted), 40:00. Second half — 4, NIC, Moderie (unassisted), 55:00. 5, NIC, Hailey Murphy (Hannah Carnahan), 70:00.

Shots on goal — NIC 5, WVC 0.

Saves — NIC, Kaycee Chavez 0, Emily Ray 0; WVC, Belinda Mercado 0.