NIC MEN’S BASKETBALL: Campbell shines in Cardinal win





COEUR d’ALENE — In only his fourth game with North Idaho College, freshman guard Cobi Campbell is continuing to make himself right at home at Rolly Williams Court.

Campbell, a freshman from Seattle, had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for NIC in a 94-81 win over Shoreline in the Holiday Inn Express Coeur d’Alene Inn invitational on Saturday.

“They tried to get out and pressure him, but he was taking control of the game,” NIC Coach Corey Symons said. “He’s crafty and just knows how to score. They were picking him up 45 to 50 feet from the basket, and he’s got the speed to get right by them. They played really well for us tonight.”

Julius Mims had 21 points and 15 rebounds, 12 defensive, for NIC (4-0), which shot 36 of 68 and outrebounded the Dolphins 42-35. Kamryn Thomas had 14 points and five rebounds for NIC.

“Julius and Kamryn did a good job of protecting the glass tonight,” Symons said. “When they’re doing that, it’s leading to us getting into transition, which was good for us tonight.”

AJ Boyd had 23 points and seven rebounds for Shoreline (3-2).

NIC competes in the Golden Gate Classic at San Francisco City College starting Thursday, facing Santa Rosta Junior College in its opener.

SHORELINE

AJ Boyd 7-21 8-9 23, Jalyn Stepney 7-17 1-1 20, Tim Opany 2-3 0-0 4, Deshawn McFerrin 6-12 0-2 12, Jamikal Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Jalen Johnson 7-16 0-0 16, Railen Wheeler II 0-0 0-0 0, Joel Amaro 1-2 0-0 2, Rahmatullah Salim 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 32-78 9-12 81.

NORTH IDAHO

Julius Mims 9-14 2-2 21, Xavier Bailey 5-7 4-5 14, Cobi Campbell 9-17 1-2 21, Brendan Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Taden King 5-14 3-5 17, Vanti Erving 1-1 0-0 2, Jeremiah Sibley 0-2 0-0 0, Kamryn Thomas 5-5 5-5 14, Phil Holmes 1-3 1-1 3, Kyle Karstetter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-68 15-19 94.

Halftime — NIC 51-25. 3-point goals — SCC 8-26 (Boyd 1-7, Stepney 5-11, McFerrin 0-1, Davis 0-2, Johnson 2-5), NIC 7-25 (Mims 1-5, Campbell 2-4 , Johnson 0-2, King 4-11, Sibley 0-2, Holmes 0-1). Rebounds — SCC 35 (McFerrin 10), NIC 42 (Mims 15). Assists — SCC 8 (McFerrin 3), NIC 14 (Campbell 6). Team fouls — SCC 22, NIC 15. Fouled out — Stepney. Technical fouls — Johnson, Thomas.