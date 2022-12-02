NIC instructor receives Idaho Governor’s Award in the Arts





North Idaho College’s Joe Jacoby received the Support of Arts Education award during the Idaho Governor’s Awards in the Arts ceremony Nov. 28 at the Idaho State Museum in Boise.

Jacoby serves as the division chair of communications and fine arts and was a longtime Professor of theatre.

Established in 1970, the Biennial Awards recognize and encourage Excellence in the arts in Idaho and bring awareness of the arts throughout the state.

Idaho Govt. Brad Little and Teresa Little selected Jacoby in recognition of his contribution to theater arts education at NIC for more than 20 years.

“No program can be better than its students,” Jacoby said in a news release from the college. “As much as I have given my students, they have returned far more to me.”

Coeur d’Alene School District’s Kristin Phillips, a music teacher who works with 170 students at 11 schools, also received the Support of Arts Education Award.

Ali Shute, executive director of the Coeur d’Alene Arts and Cultural Alliance, received the Excellence in Arts Administration Award.

Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities received the Innovation in the Arts Award.