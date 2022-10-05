NIC GOLF: Gambini goes 9-under-par for medalist at Rocky Mountain invite





BILLINGS, Mont. — North Idaho College freshman Caden Gambini shot a 9-under-par 204 to earn men’s medalist honors at the Battlin’ Bears Invitational at Yegen Golf Club on Tuesday.

NIC’s men won the tournament with a three-round total of 836. Tournament host Rocky Mountain was second with an 840.

NIC was the only community college in the tournament, which also featured six NAIA programs.

NIC sophomore Navy Wood finished third in the Women’s tournament with a 152.

NIC concludes the fall season with a tournament at the Running Y Ranch in Klamath Falls, Ore., next Monday and Tuesday.

At Yegen Golf Club, Billings, Mont.

Par 71

6,617 yards

MEDALIST—Caden Gambini, North Idaho College, 69-687-68—204.

TEAM SCORES — 1, North Idaho College 283-271-282—836. 2, Rocky Mountain 279-278-283—840. 3, Montana Tech 292-279-287—858. 4, Rocky Mountain (B) 287-287-286—860. 5, Carroll 308-319-311—938. 6, Montana State-Northern 316-322-313—951. 7, Providence-Great Falls 343-322-325—990.

NORTH IDAHO COLLEGE — 1, Caden Gambini, 69-67-68—204. 4, Josh McCartin, 70-69-71—210. T-5, Hardy Johnson, 72-68-72—212. 12, Schuyler Warren, 72-72-71—215. T-19, Jamen Parsons, 75-67-77—219.

WOMEN

At Yegen Golf Club, Billings, Mont.

Par 71

5,931 yards

MEDALIST — Valentina Zuleta, Rocky Mountain, 73-69—142.

TEAM SCORES — 1, Rocky Mountain 31-305—615. 2, North Idaho College 322-312—634. 3, Montana Tech 327-321—648. 4, Rocky Mountain 326-329—655. 5, Carroll 343-338—681. 6, Providence-Great Falls 428-423—851.

NORTH IDAHO COLLEGE— 3, Navy Wood, 75-77—152. 4, Laila Jalil, 81-76—157. T-7, Bella Gopwani, 82-78—160. T-14, Sofia Lippiello, 84-81—165. T-22, Lauryn Bulger, 92-82—174.