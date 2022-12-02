NIC-10’s 1st NCAA Division I men’s Recruit

ROCKTON — Braydon Savitski-Lynde grew up dreaming of playing NCAA Division I.

Now they will.

For a team coming off a Final Four.

But it won’t be in basketball, the sport he used to dream about. It is his new sport. One that is just now beginning to catch on in Rockford. Partly because of Hononegah volleyball star Braydon Savitski-Lynde.

Savistki-Lynde signed with Ball State on Tuesday to become the first NCAA Division I boys volleyball Recruit in NIC-10 history. A 4.0 student and an Illinois State Scholar, he plans to major in business.

“This is surreal,” Savitski-Lynde said. “I’ve dreamed of going to Division I since I was a kid. Obviously for basketball first.”

