Niamh Fisher-Black’s long-held Worlds goal ends with historic U23 Women’s title

Years ago when Niamh Fisher-Black heard the announcement that the UCI Road World Championships was set to take place in Wollongong, Australia – delivering just about the closest thing to a home race a New Zealander can get – the Talented rider, who hadn’t even turned professional yet, set her sights on this race.

The 22-year-old’s record made it clear that she was an exciting prospect for New Zealand and not just for the U23 title but also the elite event, in which the category resided. A strong midseason, including fifth overall at the Giro d’Italia Donne as well as the youth classification win, Unfortunately came to a grinding halt with a fractured collarbone in August at the Tour of Scandinavia, threatening to take her out of the running before the the race had even begun.

