Niagara holds off men’s basketball 73-67

LEWISTON, NY – Niagara (6-5) used a late 11-2 run to hold off visiting Binghamton men’s basketball (4-8) 73-67 Wednesday night at Gallagher Center.

The Bearcats trailed the entire game and were down by as many as 16 before mounting a rally. Binghamton twice trimmed its deficit to two – the last time was a 52-50 score with 5:08 remaining. But the Purple Eagles used the key run to reclaim a double-digit margin and then made 16-of-18 free throws in the final 3:17 to seal the win.

Niagara needed every point to offset a barrage of second-half points from BU senior guard Jacob Falko , who scored 28 of his career-high 36 points in the final period to nearly lift the Bearcats to a comeback win. They hit 12-of-16 from the floor after intermission, including 4-of-4 from beyond the arc. Falko sparked a 9-0 BU run that brought back a double-digit deficit to one possession, 48-46 with 7:39 left. They scored five points during the run and then after NU gained separation, they drilled three 3-pointers in the final 28 seconds to keep the outcome in doubt.

“We spotted them with that big halftime lead, but I knew we could get back in the game,” head Coach Levell Sanders said. “We got it to two but just couldn’t get over the hump. There is no margin for error at that point. We keep showing flashes but need to get more guys playing good at the same time. We need our scoring to be spread out among 3-4 guys. Hopefully we can get John (McGriff) back and get healthy and be ready for Cornell and then conference play.”

Binghamton shot 60 percent in the second half, but Falko was the Lone Bearcat in double figures for the game. They hit 14-of-24 from the field, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Junior forward Armon Harried added eight points, five rebounds and two steals.

The Bearcats misfired on 10 of their first 13 shots and Niagara used a 16-4 run spanning nine minutes to build a 30-17 cushion. The Purple Eagles led by as many as 15 points before BU trimmed it to 12, 34-22 at intermission. Falko led the Bearcats with eight points, but BU was hampered by 25 percent shooting in the opening half.

Following an eight-day holiday break, Binghamton plays the second of three straight road games Dec. 29 at Cornell in what will be the team’s final non-conference game of the season.

NOTES

Falko becomes the first BU player to score 35 or more points since Sam Sessoms scored 38 against UNH on Feb. 29, 2020 … It’s his third 20+ point game of the season and 10th in his two-year BU career … Falko’s 36 points are the most any America East player has scored this season.