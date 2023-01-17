Niagara Frontier Golf Club names Engel GM

Jan. 17—Timothy J. Engel has been named general manager of the Niagara Frontier Golf Club, a private golf club on Lake Road in the Village of Youngstown near Lake Ontario.

The announcement was made by club President Andrew Cline.

“Our more than 300 members and board of directors are pleased to announce that Tim has assumed the position of general manager of our club,” said Cline. “The community knows Niagara Frontier as a high-quality golf course that is challenging and in great condition. We take great pride in our course and are honored to host numerous community events. Under Tim’s leadership our staff will be ready for 2023 and beyond. “

Engel is a Lifelong Resident of the community and has over 15 years of experience in working with private clubs, most recently at the Niagara Falls Country Club. He was trained under the Arnold Palmer Golf Management Company.

“I am excited and proud to be a part of the Niagara Frontier family and look forward to many successful years ahead for Niagara Frontier,” Engel said.

Cline also said that PGA Professional Dan Antonucci will continue as the club’s head professional, David Luckman as head groundskeeper and Elena Santiago as office manager.

Contact the Niagara Frontier Golf Club at (716) 745-3329 or visit the website at niagarafrontiergolfclub.com.