Niagara Basketball Set for MAAC/ASun Dublin Basketball Challenge

DUBLIN, IRELAND – The Niagara men’s basketball team will take on Central Arkansas Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 am EST and Stetson Nov. 19 at 12 pm EST in the MAAC/ASun Dublin Basketball Challenge at the National Basketball Arena.

Both games for the Purple and White will air on ESPN+. Purple Eagle Fans can also listen to Todd Callen call the action on the Niagara Sports Network (Audio Only) or 1400 AM/107.3 FM.

Friday’s contest with the Bears is the first between the two programs, while Saturday’s meeting with the Hatters will be the first between Niagara and Stetson since 1981.

About the MAAC/ASun Challenge:

On April 27, 2022, the MAAC, ASun and Inspirus Sport Management announced the eight-team field.

The field of eight is comprised of two men’s teams and two women’s teams from each conference. Representing the MAAC for the men will be Niagara University and Rider University. Highlighting the Women’s side for the MAAC will be Marist College and Rider University. ASUN teams will include the University of Central Arkansas and Stetson University on the men’s end and the University of North Florida and Eastern Kentucky University for the women.

The 2022 MAAC/ASUN Dublin Basketball Challenge presented by Inspirus Sports, will be held inside the National Basketball Arena in Dublin, Ireland on November 18 and 19.

Stay connected with Niagara Men’s Basketball on Twitter and Instagram. Follow Niagara Athletics all year long on TwitterInstagram, Facebook, purpleeagles.com and the Niagara Purple Eagles app