Niagara Basketball Announces Schedule Changes

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – As Western New York continues to dig out and clean up in the wake of last weekend’s blizzard, the Niagara and Canisius Athletic departments made a joint announcement today with updates to the Purple Eagles’ and Golden Griffins upcoming men’s basketball schedules.

Niagara’s contests with Mount St. Mary’s originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 30 at 7 pm will be played Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12 pm , followed by the Canisius home game with Rider (originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 30 at 7 pm) at 3 pm at the Gallagher Center.

All season ticket holders for Canisius and Niagara will have their tickets for Friday’s games honored at the Gallagher Center on Saturday afternoon, and one ticket is good for admission to both contests. Tickets for the doubleheader are available, and can be purchased by visiting PurpleEagles.com/tickets.

Both Canisius and Niagara also announced that both schools will be in action Monday, Jan. 2, as Canisius will play host to Mount St. Mary’s and Niagara will play a home game against Rider. Both of those contests will be played in the afternoon, and final game locations and tip-off times will be announced as soon as they are made available to the public.

Saturday’s MAAC doubleheader will mark the first time the Griffs and Purple Eagles have played home league games in a doubleheader format since Jan. 2, 2010, when Canisius played Fairfield and Niagara Hosted Iona in a pair of contests at KeyBank Center.

